After a brief but difficult battle with cancer, Steve lost the fight. Predeceased by his parents Richard and Roberta Bain (White). Survived by his son Clayton (Hillary), grandchildren Callum and Adaline; (ex-wife Janet); brothers Richard (Donna), Ronald (Linda), many aunts, uncles and cousins. An employee of the Sooke School District for 24 years. His love of fishing took him and his family to Port Renfrew where they owned and operated Orca 2 bed and breakfast and he became an exceptional charter guide. He loved spending hours around the campfire and entertaining many with his harmonica skills.
A celebration of life will be held at Colwood Community Hall, 2219 Sooke Rd. Sept 14th, Noon - 2:30pm
In lieu of flowers a donation to Jeneece Place would be welcome.
Published in The Times Colonist on Sept. 7, 2019