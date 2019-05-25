HOBDAY, Stephen T.D. (Steve) February 1942 - 18 May 2019 After a long battle with Alzheimer's, Steve died at the Lodge at Broadmead. He is survived by his wife Elaine, son Ian (Mayu) Osaka Japan, daughter Sarah Anslow (Jack) Teulon Manitoba, sisters Connie Stewart (Don), Dianne Chiasson (Andy) and brother Richard (Trudy), brother-in-law Frank Edgell (Linda), three much loved grandchildren, Lyn Hobday, John and Stephen Anslow. Also many nieces and nephews. Steve worked in the trucking industry for 40 years, first with Capital Freightways, then Canadian Freightways. He was a long time member of the North Saanich Dog Obedience Club. Steve was a people person who was liked by everyone. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those so wishing may make a donation to the Alzheimer's Society or The Lodge at Broadmead.





