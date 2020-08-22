1/1
Stephen Howard Quinn
QUINN, Stephen Howard (Steve) April 23, 1948 - August 15, 2020 After a hard-fought battle with cancer, our brave Steve was sadly taken from us last Saturday afternoon. He passed away peacefully at the age of 72, with loving family by his side. Steve will be remembered by his many sisters, nephews, and nieces for his funny sense of humour, hard work ethic, big mustache and willingness to drop everything to help family and friends. He also loved to hang out with his brothers and have a cold beer at the 6-mile pub, or to go on a drive down to Ogden Point. A small gathering to celebrate Steve's life will be held next year.



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
