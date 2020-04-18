Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen (Steve) Huk. View Sign Obituary

HUK, Stephen (Steve) On March 27, 2020, Stephen Huk of Calgary, AB passed away suddenly at the age of 72 years in Victoria, BC. He was predeceased by his wife of 40 years, Jill, by his parents Oleksa and Sofi and by his father-in-law, Bill Ferguson. Stephen is survived by his centenarian mother-in-law, Margaret Ferguson; his daughter Karen (Mike) Davis; his son Bryan (Angie) his two grandchildren, Evan Farthing and Victoria his brother, Michael; and sister, Olga. Steve was born to parents of Ukrainian heritage in Bayreuth, Germany on July 29, 1947. The family had been forced to relocate several times during the second World War, but were fortunate to find themselves in the Allied controlled portion of Germany at the war's end. The family emigrated to Canada in 1951, to Edmonton, Alberta where Steve grew up. Steve attended the University of Alberta for a Chemical Engineering Degree where he met and fell in love with his wife JiII, a fellow student. The family moved to Calgary in 1973, where Steve worked for various companies in the oil and gas industry. Later in his career Steve began an engineering consultancy which included engagements in Anchorage, Sudan and Kuwait He retired in 2016. Steve was an avid golfer and tennis player, enjoyed traveling and loved being outdoors in nice weather. Steve was a devoted husband, son-in-law, father and grandfather, who looked after and lovingly supported his mother-in-law, his children and especially his grandchildren. He was always eager to provide a helping hand with whatever task needed to be done, no matter how big or small. He is deeply missed by his friends and family. Given the current pandemic situation, a celebration of life will be organized a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the University of Alberta to Giving Opportunities | Faculty of Engineering. Condolences may be offered to the family at







