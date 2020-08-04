1/1
Stephen Karl Bowker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BOWKER, Stephen Karl April 24, 1951 - July 29, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness, surrounded by loved ones. He was a devoted husband, father, son, "Baba", brother and uncle. Steve is survived by his loving wife Gail, son Rick (Lillian and three gorgeous granddaughters), mother (Win Bowker) and sisters Carol and Kim. Also left to mourn are numerous nieces and nephews and their children, and equally numerous in-laws and friends. He loved travel, dancing in the kitchen with the girls, and a really good discussion on just about anything. He was smart, funny, kind and a great raconteur - travel stories a specialty. Steve was an original, and lived his life his way. He inspired others to live the life you want, and figure out the logistics later. Think of him whenever you see a really beautiful Hawaiian shirt. Safe travels, my love. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Canadian Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved