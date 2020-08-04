BOWKER, Stephen Karl April 24, 1951 - July 29, 2020 Passed away peacefully at home after a lengthy illness, surrounded by loved ones. He was a devoted husband, father, son, "Baba", brother and uncle. Steve is survived by his loving wife Gail, son Rick (Lillian and three gorgeous granddaughters), mother (Win Bowker) and sisters Carol and Kim. Also left to mourn are numerous nieces and nephews and their children, and equally numerous in-laws and friends. He loved travel, dancing in the kitchen with the girls, and a really good discussion on just about anything. He was smart, funny, kind and a great raconteur - travel stories a specialty. Steve was an original, and lived his life his way. He inspired others to live the life you want, and figure out the logistics later. Think of him whenever you see a really beautiful Hawaiian shirt. Safe travels, my love. No service by request. In lieu of flowers, please donate to The Canadian Cancer Society.