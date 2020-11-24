Born on October 3rd 1947, Stephen was born and raised in Victoria BC. A mechanic by trade, Stephen was an entrepreneur in later life, and dabbled in many things including his own cleaning business, as well as many other creative business ventures along the way. Stephen always had interesting stories to tell about his newest ideas and projects. There was never a dull moment with Stephen around!



On October 30th, 2020 Stephen took his last breath after succumbing to numerous heath issues. Stephen led a very unique life with his one true love, Beverley Johnston, whom had passed away just two years earlier. He is survived and will be missed by his brother James Bone, his nieces Katie and Amanda, and his nephew Patrick



