It is with deep sorrow that we tell you of the passing of Stephen Clayton. Steve was a kind, thoughtful, gentle person who was born in Victoria November 21, 1950, to Doris and Jack Clayton. He is survived by his loving wife Brenda, sons Tom and Henry (Katarina), and brothers John (Shirley), Jim (Maggie), and Dave (Penny).



Steve grew up near Mt. Tolmie where he and his lifelong friend Mark Stenning spent many days climbing and exploring. He was an active Army Cadet and became an adept marksman who competed in national competitions.



A vintage car enthusiast, Steve restored two Ford Prefects and a 1930 Model A Ford. He also had a passion for music and an extensive record collection. Steve really liked repairing old radios and stereos. He loved working at Sound Hounds as a technician for twenty-five years.



Steve passed away peacefully December 9, 2019, after struggling with a very aggressive form of Parkinson's Disease. A heartfelt thank you to care workers from Beacon Home Support Services and Esquimalt Community Health Services who enabled Steve to stay at home as long as possible. Thanks also to Amanda Wallace and to staff at the VGH for care and kindness that you gave to Steve and the family.



A gathering for family and friends will be held December 20, 2019, from 2pm until 4pm at the Club House, Eagle Lane, in the Esquimalt Songhees Retirement Park.

