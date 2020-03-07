Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Thomas Penketh John. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

JOHN, Stephen Thomas Penketh Stephen, age 74 passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 with his wife Lorna and his daughter Megan by his side. Stephen was born on October 31, 1945 in Wales to Dorian and Doreen John and immigrated to Victoria around the age of 1. He leaves behind his wife, Lorna (Carruthers); two children, Megan and Patrick as well as two adored granddaughters, Lexy and Alicia; his brother, Paul (Meralee) plus a niece and nephew, Rosemary and Andrew. Lorna and Stephen married at a young age on July 11, 1970. It would have been their 50th anniversary this year. Stephen had a varied career. He started with Woodwards Westmount in Edmonton. He learned how to run a "food floor" with excellence and proceeded to purchase a grocery store in High River, Alberta. Eventually, he went on to buy and run two hardware stores in Courtenay, BC. Throughout the years he worked with Work Wear World, was a counsellor at The F.B.D.B and opened Food King, his own supermarket in Nanaimo, BC. In later years he became a REALTOR in both Courtenay and Victoria. Stephen, the entrepreneur, had many other passions including fishing, hunting, playing and coaching lacrosse. He occasionally enjoyed a "fine" rum. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:30 pm on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive, Victoria, BC. Flowers gratefully accepted or donations may be made to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at







