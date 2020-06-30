It is with sadness to have to announce the sudden departure of Steve from this life.



A beloved son, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather whom will be greatly missed by family and friends.



Though gone too early Steve had led a full life trying his hand at most anything that caught his interest including earning a deep sea diving ticket that led to him participating in an exhibit at expo 1968 in Vancouver. He worked in the Post Office becoming a shop steward in the Union there, also worked at the wood mill up in Ocean Falls, fished the waters around Vancouver Island and as a tradesman did most everything from roofing to flooring which he did with great energy always striving to complete a project to a craftsman like finish that he would be pleased in accomplishing.



He toiled hard at most everything as Steve only had one pace he traveled by and that was with zeal. Which he also applied to his social life where he met countless friends, acquaintances and



escapades to fill a couple of lifetimes over. And in his leisure time Steve loved to watch sports, especially the Montreal Canadiens, 'the Habs'. He was also an avid reader that took in a wide



spectrum of topics including the classics and philosophies.



Steve was simply 'larger than life', enjoying it to the fullest with passion and with a great sense of humor. A humor that was matched by his kindness and generosity as he was always willing to help those in need. Got himself involved in the Clayquot Sound issues decades ago where his friendship and efforts were rewarded when he became an Honorary member of the First Nations tribe in Tofino.



His passion for life was underscored by his fierce loyalty to family, friends and relations. Fairness for all, where inequalities should not exist but where justice should prevail. Those were standards Steve lived by and guided his life throughout.



Though you have passed on Steve you will never be forgotten, always close to our hearts, etched lovingly there forever. Always remembering you with a smile, your laughter and love for us all. May your soul and spirit continue to bless...



