HASTINGS, Steve June 27, 1969 - September 1, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce the sudden passing of Steve at the age of 50. Predeceased by mother, Jayne and father, Norman. Fondly remembered by his daughter Meagan and her mom Sabrina; sisters Kim (Troy) and Nicole (Jackson); nieces, nephews, and friends. Steve was an electrician in Victoria for many years prior to his retirement. In his spare time he enjoyed watching all types of sporting events, especially hockey, riding his bicycle, listening to music and playing floor hockey with friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his daughter, whether it was watching her play soccer or going out for dinner or a walk on the beach. Steve will always be remembered for being loyal to those he loved, honest in his opinion and fearless in what he believed in. A service will be held at Sands Funeral Home - Colwood; 317 Goldstream Ave, Victoria, BC at noon on September 14, 2019. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BC Schizophrenia Society.
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019