Steven passed away peacefully in his sleep from natural causes. He was a kind and thoughtful person with a good sense of humour. He will be missed immensely by his loving parents Ted and Myrna Valleau, brother Bobby (Beth), Grandfather Howie Valleau, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins. Steven was born in Duncan BC and lived most of his life in Crofton. He attended high school in Chemainus, and also attended Vancouver Island University. During his life Steven faced many challenges after being diagnosed with epilepsy at age 10. When he was 20 he had successful brain surgery which allowed him to drive, work and enjoy his life fully. He loved family time and time spent with his group of good friends. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no gathering at this time. Steven's ashes will be interred at the Chemainus Cemetery, next to his Grandmother Anne. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the BC Epilepsy Society (bcepilepsy.com
). On-line condolences can be made at www.hwwallacecbc.com