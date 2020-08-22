1/
Steven Kenneth Morgan
MORGAN, Steven Kenneth Steven Kenneth Morgan of Victoria, BC and formerly of St. Thomas, Ontario passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 in his 47th year. Much loved son of Elaine Morgan and her partner Jim Brown of St. Thomas, and Ken Morgan and his wife Kate of London, Ontario. Beloved brother of Adrianna and her husband Grant Hemminger of Maple Ridge, BC, and grandson of the late Art and Agnes Miller and Jack and Gladys Morgan, all of St. Thomas, Ontario. Cherished boyfriend of Darla, also from Victoria. Fondly remembered by his numerous aunts, uncles and cousins, and especially by his friends for his caring nature, his generosity and his loyalty. Private funeral arrangements were held at Sands Funeral Chapel in Victoria, BC on August 20, 2020. May he find freedom from his troubled times and may his soul forever rest in peace. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca




Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sands Funeral Chapel Cremation and Reception Centre- Victoria
1803 QUADRA ST
Victoria, BC V8T 4B8
(250) 388-5155
