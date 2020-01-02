Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steven Lowell Hodges. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Obituary

HODGES, Steven Lowell February 23, 1966 - December 27, 2019 The closest to him and mourning him are son Jesse, daughter Abby, parents Lowell & Ann, sister Leanne (Greg), nephew Kai. Some others saddened by his going are his uncle Berlyn (Charlene), aunt Lettie (widow of his uncle Marvin Hodges), his twenty-five cousins, and the Denison family. Born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, raised in Victoria and North Saanich, he moved back and forth between countries many times as he attended Hawaii Pacific, Lewis-Clark, Grand Canyon colleges and played pro baseball for an Atlanta Braves farm team. He was an elite athlete. Growing up he helped various Victoria baseball teams go on to Championships, and he played for Baseball Canada in a World Championship. Recreationally he played soccer. As a member of Parkland High School basketball team (representing Vancouver Island) he played in the B.C. Championships. Before excruciating pain took over his life, the giving and taking of humour was a great part of his personality as his friends, and co-workers at the Oak Bay Municipality, will attest to. When he was able to read his preference was the history of Great Britain. A Celebration of his life will be held Saturday morning, January 4th, 2020 at 10am, at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive.





