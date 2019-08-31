GORDON, Stewart Campbell 1962 - 2019 Passed away on August 11, 2019 in Victoria as a result of ongoing health issues. Left to miss him so much are his partner, Judy Aubrey and all of her family who loved him; his father, Jim Gordon (Hylda), his Aunt Wynnene (Norm) and many other family and friends who meant so much to him. Stewart was a kind and positive person despite his many health challenges. He loved fishing, fly tying, fashion, photography, the Seattle Seahawks and cruising on big ships. He will be missed by so many people. A Celebration of Life will be held in Victoria later this fall.





