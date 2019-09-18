DIXON, Stuart Charles Stuart died on September 14, 2019 in Victoria, B.C. after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Christchurch, NZ on October 30, 1946. Stuart, and his wife, Sandy Drever, owned and operated the Victoria Squash Club for many years. He was predeceased by his parents, Pearce and June (nee Irvine) and his brother, John. He is survived by his wife, Sandy; sisters-in-law, Sharon Dixon and Skip (Dick) Angus and nephews, Bob, Sean, Michael, Andrew and Jeremy and their families. A Celebration of Stuart's Life will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Cancer Agency, 2410 Lee Avenue, Victoria, B.C., V8R 6V5 or Victoria Hospice Society, 3rd Floor, Richmond Pavilion, 1952 Bay Street, Victoria, B.C. V8R 1J8. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019