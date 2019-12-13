Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stuart Charles Wright. View Sign Service Information McCall Gardens Funeral & Cremation Service 4665 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y 1B4 (250)-385-4465 Memorial service 2:00 PM Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens 4665 Falaise Drive View Map Obituary

WRIGHT, Stuart Charles Stuart passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on December 7, 2019 in Victoria BC after a battle with ALS. Stuart was born on May 14th, 1934 in Victoria and is survived by his wife, Margaret and sons, David and John. He was predeceased by his brothers, Alan and Kenneth. Stuart will be missed by many relatives and friends. Stuart and Margaret were married in December 1964 after meeting through several social events put on by the Oak Bay Wanderers Rugby Club. He had a successful career as a teacher for 31 years in the Greater Victoria area, teaching many subjects from English to Social Studies as well as coaching school rugby and soccer teams. Stuart was a gentle, kindhearted and patient man who always treated those around him with dignity and respect. He had many interests throughout his life. Between singing with several choirs (Arion Male Voice Choir, Monterey Notables) and sailing in the late 70's, he was an avid rugby player and a lifelong fan of the game, playing for the Oak Bay Wanderers in his younger days and later for the Ebb Tide over 40's. Stuart also had a passion for traveling, having spent one year living and traveling throughout England and Europe as a young man, he and Margaret went on many trips throughout their lives together traveling to places as far away as Norway and Japan, to driving across Canada. Stuart also enjoyed his days gardening at his home in Victoria, as well as spending many summers on Thetis Island at the family cabin which he built and finished over several summers. The Family would like to thank the Island Health (Cedar Hill Team), Beacon and Bayshore Community Health services teams for their dedicated work and support over this last year, as well as the many close and family and friends. Your support has been invaluable. A Memorial Service with Reception will be held for Stuart in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Wednesday, December 18 at 2:00pm In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the ALS Society of BC







