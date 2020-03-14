Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Munro. View Sign Obituary

MUNRO, Sue (nee Cawsey) August 16th, 1957 - March 7th, 2020 Following a short, intense and uncannily fearless bout with cancer, Sue was surrounded by her family as she left us on the evening of March 7th. As the sun went down on the cherry blossoms and incoming spring at their lifelong home, Sue went to join hands with her Bobby and mend the broken heart that devastatingly overlapped the duration of her fight. Predeceased by her father Stan, her mother Bev, and just four short months ago the love of her life, Bob. Sue is survived by her four children Michael (Stephanie), Christine (Andrew), Lindsey (Matt), and Katelin (Matthew); her sister Pam, and her brothers Rick (Bette), Rob (Nancy), and Tony; and many loved and loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and their children. Sue gained her strength, determination, and independence from her mother, who raised five children as a widowed single mother at a time when that was a rarity. A graduate of the Royal Jubilee School of Nursing, Sue dedicated over 35 years of service and leadership to health and care in Victoria and on Vancouver Island. She was a devoted and compassionate mother, a selfless friend, and according to friends, a "nurse's nurse." She lead by example and sought to inspire everyone to put their "best foot forward." In her own words, "being a Grandma is the best job in the world;" she was truly in her element as Gram and Grandma Sue. Her seven grandchildren (Alia, Everett, Isaac, Isla, Leo, Noah, and Aidan) absolutely adored her and will cherish memories of cuddles and reading, painting, baking, playing sports, and swinging under the apple trees in the big backyard. Sue was the go-to for her children for just about everything, often jumping in to save the day before there was a chance to ask, and the glue that held us together. Special thanks to the many doctors and nurses of the ED where Sue spent so much of her career, and Dr. Alison Ross - all of whom ensured that as a patient she felt heard; the fantastic nursing team in the ICU, and many others that provided comfort in her final weeks. Uncle Robbie and Bev - thank you for being our rocks when she and we needed you through this journey. Sue has requested no service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Inspire Health - a not for profit health support organization whose services Sue greatly valued in her time of need.





