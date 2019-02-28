In Memoriam Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suniel Sall. View Sign

SALL, Suniel October 3rd, 1982 - February 28th, 2018 Sometimes when I first wake , If feels like you're still here, And for a fleeting moment The clouds all disappear. For you brought me endless sunshine, Until you went away, And now I miss you desperately , Each and every day. You would not like to see me sad , So what I try to do, Is live a bright and happy life , In memory of you. For though I will always miss you , It's dreadful being apart. I haven't really lost you You are forever and always in my heart ~unknown This year has been a struggle trying to fill an emptiness so deep it often feels never ending, and although we cannot get over it, we constantly work at getting thru the days with our precious memories of you. The vision of your warm smile embraces us with such love and light that even the darkest of days shine bright . We miss you Suniel x Love your family Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019

