Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan Elaine Lowther



November 17 1955- October 23 2017



In memory



That final summer you dreamed of walking through your garden with Nina. Today we dream of happy times spent with you. Love is your legacy; we carry you always in our hearts.



" Deep in their roots, all flowers keep the light".



Theodore Roethke



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store