Saturday April 11 was the day that our Sue left this world to join her husband Michael and her parents Anne and Charles Thompson. Susan Jane Zaliauskas (nee Thompson) was born 67 years ago in Wakefield, West Yorkshire. She came to Canada in her early twenties, and soon made Victoria her home. All those who knew her were graced by her presence. At first glance Sue was a beautiful woman who captured your heart with her soft speech and enchanting accent. Her charm did not end there. Sue was also a strong, brave yet tender soul that devoted her life to caring for her family. As an early childhood educator, she touched the lives of hundreds of families in Victoria. There are no words to express how much Susan will be missed by her daughter Vyda, son Vytas, grandson Kaleb, "adopted" son and daughter Adrian and Claire, her sisters in England, Linda, Claire, Emma as well as their families, her sisters-in-law in Victoria and her many nieces and nephews. The list is endless. This English rose touched the hearts of more people that can be named. The family requests donations in lieu of flowers be made toward the purchase a public bench in Honour of Sue and her closest friend Oonagh Talbot. Donations can be made to Dogwood Law Corporation, in trust. Please contact Laima Pakstas at 778-403-1640 or lpakstas@dogwoodlaw.ca. Any funds not used for the purchase of a bench will be donated to the BC Children's Hospital.



