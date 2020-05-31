Susan passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 in Victoria after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. Born in Watford, England and lately a resident at Broadmead Memorial Lodge, Susan emigrated to Canada in 1967 on a commercial ship. Susan was the only 'passenger' who wasn't seasick!



Susan began life in Canada as a Secretary in the Manitoba Government, soon to become Secretary to the Minister of Health. She moved with husband Sam to Victoria in 1981. She is remembered fondly as a gifted gardener with a passion for, and an almost sixth sense about, animals. She had equal empathy for cats, dogs and slugs! Susan and Sam vacationed frequently in the UK.



Of her qualities, she will best be remembered for treating everyone with kindness and respect. She will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by husband of 44 years, Sam, brother Tim, cat Smokey and by friends and relatives in Canada and Britain.



In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The Parkinson Society Of Canada - NATIONAL RESEARCH PROGRAM.



