TAYLOR, Susan Margaret (nee Wilton) December 3, 1945 - October 21, 2020 Predeceased by: Wallace Francis Brogden Wilton, Doris Edith Wilton (nee Press), and Jocelyn Anderson. Survived by: Francis Dixon Taylor, Ian Ashley K'esu Taylor, Marley Ann Klisala Chambers, Teagan Chambers, Camille Chambers, Pamela Wright, and numerous nephews and nieces. At 22 years old she left New Zealand, and after some time in Australia took a boat to Canada, and a float plane up to Alert Bay to teach in the Open Area School. She met her husband there and for 50 years they shared life in all its joys and difficulties. Being from New Zealand she wanted to have a white Christmas, which led her new family to St. Paul, Alberta, then Williams Lake, Prince George, and one concluding white Christmas in the Blizzard of '94 in Victoria, BC (19 white Christmases later!). When Dixon's dad needed help at home, they finally returned to Alert Bay where they continued their adventures together. She was a highly thought of matriarch, always doing things for others and taking people under her wing. She had her faith, and so had no anxiety about her passing, because she knew she was going home to be with Jesus, her saviour and Lord. Her favorite song was "I know whom I have believed". We want to thank the doctors and nurses for their care; they were good, kind, and gentle. Donations in lieu of flowers to the Breast Cancer Society or Kidney Foundation. Arrangements entrusted to Island Funeral Services, Campbell River, BC, 250-287-3366







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store