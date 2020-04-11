Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Marian (Susie) Griffin. View Sign Obituary

GRIFFIN, Susan (Susie) Marian (nee Colbert) January 23, 1927 - April 6, 2020 We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother at home, surrounded by family, at the age of 93. Predeceased in 2007 by Joe, her loving husband of 57 years. Survived by 9 children: Mary Anne (Allan), Janet (George), Paul (Gina), Theresa (Dennis), Monica (Michael), Mark (Clara), Cecelia (Greg), Joan (Bernie), Michelle (Garry); 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also many nieces and nephews. Mom was proud to be a second generation Victorian and a graduate of Victoria High School. She was happy and proud to remain in the Fairfield home that she and Dad built in 1950. Mom loved to laugh, play games and spend time at Shawnigan with her family. She loved her china painting, crocheting and projects for the family. For many years she entered her crafts, needlework and baking at the Saanich Fair and won many ribbons for her handiwork. Much gratitude to the wonderful ladies of Pacific Coast Health Services, especially Caprice & Hilary for all their care and Scrabble games. Also special thanks to the Island Health homecare workers and nurses, for their support and guidance. Due to current Covid19 restrictions, there will be a private family Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Parish with Fr. William Hann officiating. Interment will be at Royal Oak Burial Park. Flowers gratefully declined but if desired donations can be made to Victoria Women's Transition House Society. We thank all family and friends for their kindness and support during this time. Condolences may be offered to the family at







GRIFFIN, Susan (Susie) Marian (nee Colbert) January 23, 1927 - April 6, 2020 We are sad to announce the peaceful passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother at home, surrounded by family, at the age of 93. Predeceased in 2007 by Joe, her loving husband of 57 years. Survived by 9 children: Mary Anne (Allan), Janet (George), Paul (Gina), Theresa (Dennis), Monica (Michael), Mark (Clara), Cecelia (Greg), Joan (Bernie), Michelle (Garry); 19 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Also many nieces and nephews. Mom was proud to be a second generation Victorian and a graduate of Victoria High School. She was happy and proud to remain in the Fairfield home that she and Dad built in 1950. Mom loved to laugh, play games and spend time at Shawnigan with her family. She loved her china painting, crocheting and projects for the family. For many years she entered her crafts, needlework and baking at the Saanich Fair and won many ribbons for her handiwork. Much gratitude to the wonderful ladies of Pacific Coast Health Services, especially Caprice & Hilary for all their care and Scrabble games. Also special thanks to the Island Health homecare workers and nurses, for their support and guidance. Due to current Covid19 restrictions, there will be a private family Funeral Mass at St. Patrick's Parish with Fr. William Hann officiating. Interment will be at Royal Oak Burial Park. Flowers gratefully declined but if desired donations can be made to Victoria Women's Transition House Society. We thank all family and friends for their kindness and support during this time. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Times Colonist Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close