Susan Nairn Burke, née Robertson, was born in Vancouver, BC, on October 16, 1929, and died on November 22, 2019, in her own home. She spent 10 years in England, where her children were born, and on returning to Canada, became an elementary school teacher. Her mission was to ensure that every child in her class, bar none, could read and write and pass into the next grade. She was loved and feared by her pupils and known to have a drawer full of confiscated GI Joes and plastic barf. On retirement, she enjoyed gardening, jewellery-making, bird-watching, travel, watercolours, bridge and reading. She is survived by her immediate family David, Betsy (Salvatore), Katie, granddaughter Sara Miranda, sister Sara Harman and many nieces and nephews. As she had wanted, a celebration will be held later in the summer. If you would like to pay tribute to our mum, please consider a donation to United Way Greater Victoria.
Published in The Times Colonist on Dec. 3, 2019