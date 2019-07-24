Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Woods. View Sign Obituary

Susan Woods passed away peacefully surrounded by cherished family and friends on July 20, 2019 after a brave fight with cancer.



Susan was a long time television and radio news broadcaster in Vancouver and Victoria, Susan also produced and hosted a local history show 'Remember When' on C-Fax 1070 Radio which earned a BC Heritage Presentation Award and a Victoria Woman of Distinction Award. Her broadcast journalism career spanned thirty years after moving west from her east coast beginnings in Halifax, Nova Scotia where she was born and raised. Susan published the Fairfield Moss Rock Review magazine and also produced family history books for private clients.



The pride and joy of her life was being a mother and grandmother. Susan is survived by son Benjamin Woods (spouse Jessica Woods) and daughter Natalie Woods (spouse Kyle Zdunich; grandchildren Gabriel and Lucas Zdunich). She will be greatly missed by family and friends.



Memorial donations in memory of Susan may be made to St. Barnabas Church (1525 Begbie St, Victoria, BC V8R 1K9).

