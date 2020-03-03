LOISELLE, Susanne Albina (nee St. Jean) We are sad to announce the passing of Susanne Albina Loiselle born on March 9, 1955 in Hamilton, Ontario. Sue tripped the light fantastic on February 29, 2020 in Victoria, BC. Our Sue, a gentle loving soul, was passionate about her family. She leaves behind her loving husband Ed Loiselle and heartbroken siblings, Michael (Chris) St. Jean, Petawawa, ON, Louise (Dwight) Crockett, Victoria, BC, Marie (Pat) Hollett, Petawawa, ON, Joseph (Peggy) St. Jean, Rootstown, OH, Andre (Charlotte) St. Jean, Petawawa, ON, and Monique (Kevin) Smith, Almonte, ON. Predeceased by her loving parents Clarence and Nell St. Jean. Sue is going to be deeply missed by all her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews who were her greatest joy. She leaves behind a legacy of love from BC, Ontario, Ohio and New Brunswick. She will also be missed by Ed's children. Our Sue quickly became a friend to everyone she met. Her gift of gab was renowned to all who knew and loved her. Family lore was she was born talking! Her words will be deeply missed. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 10:30 am in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Dr. Victoria, BC. As Kevin, her fur baby, was an important part of her life, Sue's wishes were any donations in her name be made to SPCA. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020