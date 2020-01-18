Susanne Arlene Paulson

Service Information
First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories
4725 Falaise Drive
Victoria, BC
V8Y1B4
(250)-658-5244
Obituary

PAULSON, Susanne Arlene Passed away at the age of 64. She was the loving wife of Howard. She leaves in sorrow her beloved sons Christopher (Heather) and Steven (Shanoa), her cherished grandchildren Phoebe and Noami as well as her mother Jean (Richard). Sue will be missed by her siblings, nephews, nieces and the girls. A service for Sue will be held at a later date. In Memory of Sue, donations to the Victoria Hospice Foundation would be greatly appreciated. Messages of condolences may be left at www.firstmemorialsaanich.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
