WILLS, Susette 1927 - 2019 Born in Londonderry, Northern Ireland to Kathleen and Arthur, Susette passed away peacefully at home at the age of 92. She was predeceased by her husband Ralph (1989), son Michael (2017), son-in-law Peter (2014) and her sisters Isabelle and Annette. She will be deeply missed by her daughter Maureen, her granddaughter Jennifer (Ryan), her great-grandchildren Jackson and April, her brother John (Ann), and sisters Kay and Iris. Sue attended a Masonic boarding school in Dublin where she excelled in both academics and athletics; becoming Head Girl in her final year. She went on to nursing school; however, upon meeting a young Canadian Naval officer, was soon married and off to live in Canada in 1946. Sue and Ralph lived in Vancouver until 1954, when they moved to their Victoria home with their 2 young children. Mom devoted her life to her family in a neighbourhood of wonderful families. Here she made many lifelong friends. She was an avid gardener, bird watcher, gourmet cook, expert winemaker, and skilled bridge player. Mom was a gracious host and was always one for a party. You dare not miss her St Patrick's Day celebrations! Sincere thanks go to mom's caregiver, Jacqueline Fraser. Without her expertise and her devotion to mom's comfort, Mom would not have been able to stay in her home for her last days. Sincere thanks also to the VIHA nurses Davita and Stephanie; and to the Hospice PRT team. A private celebration of life will be held at a date TBD. If you wish, donations may be made to the Oak Bay Lodge Day program, via The Eldercare Foundation Victoria, 1454 Hillside Avenue, Victoria BC, V8T 2B7 (250 370-5664).





