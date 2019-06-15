Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Olson. View Sign Obituary

Suzanne Lorraine Olson (Ricard) passed away peacefully in her sleep at Victoria Hospice on Wednesday, May 29, after a courageous battle with cancer. Suzanne was born in Saskatoon on March 3, 1948.



Predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Madeleine Ricard of Victoria.



Lovingly remembered by her sister José Weber (daughter Michelle), brother Michael Ricard (Kathy, four children and five grandchildren), and son Matthew Quinn (Patricia, three children).



As a teenager, Suzanne moved with her parents to Seattle and then spent many years living and working in the US. She moved to Victoria in 1997.



Her quick wit and sense of humour will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.



The family wish to thank all of Suzanne's doctors, nurses and caregivers who looked after her these past few years.



A celebration of life will be held at the Cook Street Activity Centre in July.



Donations can be made in Suzanne's name to the Victoria SPCA or Old Dogs Haven (

