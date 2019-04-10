Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzette Matkin. View Sign

Bordeaux, France



It is with great sadness that we announce that Suzette Matkin passed peacefully in her sleep on April 3, 2019.



She will be loving remembered by her daughters Sandrine and France Lio (Dave), her long time companion Jim Millar, his boys, her many her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her family in France, the Matkin family and numerous friends.



A celebration of life will be held at Juan de Fuca Seniors Centre on Sunday April 14 at 1 pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the BC Heart and Stroke Foundation.



https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/victoria-bc/suzette-matkin-8242340

