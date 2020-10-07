1/1
Suzy V. Labelle
LABELLE, Suzy V. (February 17, 1962 - September 25, 2020) Suzy V. Labelle (58) of Victoria passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, succumbing to cancer after a short, but vigorous and brave battle. Suzy was born in Belgium and immigrated to Canada with her family, settling in Victoria, BC with mother Ann Schrage, stepfather Case Schrage, and sister Micheline. Suzy's only child, son Joshua Coutts, was the most important person in the world to her, in addition to her family and friends. Suzy had a very successful 39-year career with the BC Government, where she enjoyed solving issues for her co-workers and Ministry clients. Her compassion and desire to fix things was exemplified by her tireless work as a shop steward for the BCGEU. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Saanich Peninsula Palliative Care Unit. To leave any sentiments and cherished memories about Suzy please visit earthsoption.com



Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
