“Life is too short to be small”



Born in Säffle, Sweden in 1924, Sven emigrated to Canada in 1964 as a reindeer specialist. He lived an active and adventurous life: in the Arctic, on the water, and as an innovator and choreographer. Whether you met him in the north, or aboard the "North Star of Herschel Island", or pushing the boundaries of dance expression, you remembered Sven’s passion and tenacity.



An inexhaustible conversationalist, Sven was fascinated by nature, the arts, and the universe. He loved learning and was always happy to share information (and his opinions) on the many topics he was currently studying. Thank you to Sven’s many friends and collaborators for discussions, debates, rehearsals, performances, voyages, research, interviews, arguments, adventures, and laughs.



Sven leaves his daughters Åsa Lyckom of Everöd, Sweden, and Silva Johansson of Ucluelet, BC, Canada, and their mothers Margitt Eriksson of Växjö, Sweden, and Norma Alison (Buchanan) of Victoria, BC. He is survived by his younger brother Pär Johansson of Östersund, Sweden; and nieces and nephews in Sweden.



Cremation has taken place, and Sven requested that his ashes be scattered in the wilderness.



To honour Sven’s life, make some art, or support artists: attend a Shakespeare play, or a Bach concert, or a dance performance, or sponsor an artist. If there’s something you’ve always wanted to learn, go learn it!

