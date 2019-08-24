Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sven Overholt. View Sign Service Information Sands Funeral Chapel - Colwood 317 GOLDSTREAM AVE Victoria , BC V9B 2W4 (250)-478-3821 Obituary

OVERHOLT, Sven December 5, 1927 - August 18, 2019 On Sunday, August 18, 2019, Sven Overholt, passed away peacefully at the age of 91 years. Sven will be forever remembered by his precious children, John, Terje and Ellen and also lovingly remembered by his 5 grandchildren Karl, Karin, Keith, Tanya and Raymond, and 11 great-grandchildren Zoe, Mackenzie, Eli, Lincoln, Tianna, Shayna, Evan, Mila, Emma, and Lukas plus relatives in Norway and dear friends. Sven Overholt was born 1927, in Trondheim, Norway. He was a true Viking and at age 30 he decided to go exploring and so took some ships and trains, leaving his homeland and ending up taking his family to Victoria, Canada, where he lived ever since. Like many, he experienced the life of an immigrant coming to a new land and culture and having to learn another language. Sven had a good work ethic which helped him to go from sweeping wood chips at BC Forest Products Plywood Mill to become part of the management as the Foreman of the electrical department. He provided well for his family, loved his sweet wife, Anny, and dearly missed her. Sven had an amazing imagination and wrote several novels and created beautiful oil paintings. A Celebration of Sven's life will be held at 1 pm, on Wednesday, August 28th, at the Sons of Norway Hall, 1110 Hillside Ave, Victoria, BC.







