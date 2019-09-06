LAGAH, Swarni Swarni Lagah passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC on September 3, 2019. Our beloved Mother and Manji left us surrounded by her children and family who loved her so much. Swarni was a strong, beautiful and compassionate woman. She was devoted to her husband and to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, and was so grateful of her many relatives and friends. Swarni was a kind and loving person who always had a smile and a kind word. Swarni's life was devoted to her family, and our love and gratitude for her life will live on in us forever. Swarni was born in 1930 in Pakistan, and grew up in the Punjab. Swarni moved to Victoria with her family in 1959. Swarni was predeceased by her parents, Lakha Ram and Chinti Mahmi; sister Charni Klear, and her young daughter Piari. She is survived by her husband of 73 years Manga Ram Lagah; her children Piara (Diana), Jeet (Barb), Jeeto (Jim) and Nirmala (Tim); her grandchildren Danielle, Lisa, Tyler, Sara, Teha, Blake, Britney, Holly and Cole; and her great-grandchildren Jibril, Smith, Mayson, Declyn, Carmelo, Milan and Phoenix. Funeral Service will be held in the Sequoia Centre at McCall Gardens, 4665 Falaise Drive on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00am. Prayers and lunch (Langar) will follow at the Sikh Temple at 1210 Topaz Avenue. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019