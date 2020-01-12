Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sybil Lucy Botten. View Sign Service Information First Memorial Funeral Services and Garden of Memories 4725 Falaise Drive Victoria , BC V8Y1B4 (250)-658-5244 Obituary

BOTTEN, Sybil Lucy (nee Winter) December 13, 1920 - January 6, 2020 Sybil died unexpectedly in her 100th year on the afternoon of January 6th. She was born in Nanaimo, B.C. the only daughter of Ruth Lucy (MacGregor) and Gerald Tatton Winter. Her parents had emigrated from England shortly after the conclusion of World War I and the completion of Gerald's wartime service with the Canadian forces. They eventually settled in Parksville, B.C. where Sybil spent much of her childhood, with shorter times in Reigate, England and Vancouver, B.C. She attended and graduated from Mount Douglas High School in Victoria, B.C. and thereafter resided in the city. In 1943, she married Robert Arthur Botten. Within a few years they built a house on a large property in Saanich. It served as her home for almost seventy years and over time she created beautiful floral landscapes. She is survived by her sons, Robert (Barbara) of Toronto, Ontario and Gordon (Joan) of Prince George, B.C.; grandchildren, Kirsten (Trevor), Shawn (Nicole), Alan, Darren (Danielle), and Rob (Hayley); great-grandchildren, Allison, Ethan, Sebastian, Kyle, Nicholas, Lillianna, and James; and a number of nieces and nephews. Sybil was predeceased by her husband Robert in 1982. Sybil spent her last two years living very comfortably at Berwick Royal Oak. She continued to be very active, playing bridge three times a week at Cedar Hill Recreation Centre and taking part in the many outings offered through Berwick. Indeed, she rarely missed the opportunity to take the weekend scenic drives in the Berwick coach. Sybil had a keen mind and a tremendous zest for life. She was a voracious reader, especially of historical biographies, and a dedicated bridge player. After the passing of Robert, she embarked on many trips to every continent except Antarctica. Over the years she developed numerous great friendships. Sybil very much enjoyed the time she could spend with her family. We will miss her immensely. Following a private interment, there will be a commemoration of her life on Thursday, January 16th, at 2:00 p.m. at First Memorial, 4725 Falaise Drive, Victoria B.C. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA or a charity of your choice.







