After a long, full life, Ted Tilby passed away one month shy of his 96th birthday. Ted was the 6th of 7 kids born to Florence and Cecil Tilby of Edmonton, Alberta. He joined the Royal Canadian Air Force in 1943 and served as a flight engineer. After the war, he built a lumber camp with his brother Geoff before starting what became a very successful construction company, designing and building homes and schools in Alberta, NWT, Saskatchewan and later Victoria, where he lived since 1975. Always sketching and tinkering, Ted had a great affinity for machines and it was the invention and engineering of a sugar cane separation system that became his life's work. He was also an accomplished cabinetmaker, sculptor, and painter, receiving many commissions for his oils and watercolours. Ted loved the outdoors and, in his younger days, enjoyed wilderness camping and whitewater canoe trips. He was passionate about flying his Cessna 180 and was an avid skier and speed skater. Ted was a sweet-natured man with a keen sense of humour and a soft spot for animals. He will be greatly missed by his wife Joy, the love of his life for 67 years, his children Rick (Mary), Deborah, Catherine (David), Wendy (Amanda), and grandchildren Reed, Robin, Ryder and Sasha.

