BONNER, Sydnie Claire (née Vigar) Our kind, gentle, and forever positive Mother, Grandma, and sister will be forever in our hearts and missed each and every day. Born in 1928 in Moose Jaw to Doris and Reginald Vigar, Sydnie attended elementary school in Moose Jaw. She moved with her parents and younger brother, Neil, to Vancouver where she attended the original Prince of Wales High School. Accepted at the young age of 16 into the University of British Columbia's zoology and bacteriology program, she joined the Alpha Phi Sorority. Sydnie so loved medicine that she worked for the Canadian Red Cross flying into small rural and remote communities. She joked that this was how she developed her fear of flying. Sydnie moved to Victoria where she was immediately hired as a Lab Technician at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. During her recent hospital stay, she proudly let hospital staff know of her previous job as a Lab Tech, and explained how she sharpened her own needles and routinely practiced mouth pipetting. Later, she taught preschool at Goosey Gander. Sydnie met her life's love, Charlie, on a blind date arranged by her best friends, Anne and George Evans. They married in 1953 and had three children, Scott & Nina, Matthew, and Sarah & Patrick. She will also be greatly missed by her brother, Neil, and her four granddaughters, Claire, Annika, Johanna and Kaelyn. Sydnie and Charlie moved to Willis Point - their favourite community - in 1973, after having purchased the small cabin almost 20 years prior. They enjoyed both their beloved friends and neighbours and the tranquility of the nature that surrounded them. They absolutely loved "being on the water" and they spent countless hours on the deck, admiring the view. Sydnie joined the Willis Point Volunteer Fire Department in 1977 and served as Firefighter #18 for almost 5 years. Too short to double-clutch the old fire truck, she propped herself forward with a coat and despite a fear of heights, she climbed ladders and traversed roofs. Sydnie lived in the family home after her beloved Charlie passed away in 2000, until 2003 when she moved into town. Another favourite community of hers was Carlton House, where she moved in 2012. Thank you to Beverley, Chef Jeff, Dianne, Jonathan, Kim, Philippe, Seona and everyone else, including her friends, who made her life there such a wonderful experience. For the last 10 years, Sydnie was a stalwart supporter of the Oak Bay Orcas, attending virtually every swim meet. A fixture in the stands, Grandma (as everyone called her) could always be counted on to cheer all of the swimmers on, proudly wearing the Orca medal the Club had bestowed upon her years ago. Swim meets will not be the same without her. Sydnie was a world traveller and saw many wondrous sites, both natural and made by people. And now she can finally go to the one place left of her bucket list - the pyramids. A heart-felt thank you to Dr. Laura Phillips, Dr. Darlene Hammell, Dr. Brabant, Nurse Mary Ellen who made us all laugh at her wonderful stories, and Nurse Aaron who is beyond wonderful. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday March 8. Please email [email protected] if you would like to join us. In lieu of flowers, Sydnie requested that donations be made to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Victoria General Hospital. Messages of condolences may be left at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9014124 Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020

