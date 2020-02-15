Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylva N. THERRIEN. View Sign Obituary

Sylva Therrien was born in Ponteix, Sask. He was the sixth of 13 boys born to Philippe and Ernestine Therrien. He passed away peacefully in Victoria, BC. Syl was predeceased by his wife of 69 years, Madeleine (née Feser) in 2018. Left to celebrate a life well-lived are: his brother Henry, his daughter Pam (Hubert), their children Danielle (Kyle) and Tim, his son and family, his nephew Norm (Sylvia), their children Brittany (Geoff) and Cody.



Syl came to BC with his older brother Des in 1946. They worked building pulp mills in remote coastal areas and spent their time off in Port Alberni. They ate in the restaurant where Madeleine worked, she asked Syl to a dance and they were married in Vancouver in 1948. Soon after, Syl started his 42-year career with Bartle and Gibson, moving to Victoria in 1969 to manage the Vancouver Island operations.



Syl was always ready to help, hammer or wrench in hand. If all else failed he would read the instructions! He loved to go out on his boat (when he had permission!) and the Prairie boy would marvel at the coastal beauty of "God's country". Everyone was welcome in Syl and Madeleine's home; a bed, a meal, a ride and a fishing trip. They never missed a game, race, concert or recital.



In his later years, as he slipped into dementia, Syl remained a gentleman and retained his sense of humor. Both Syl and Madeleine spent their final years at Mt Tolmie Hospital where they were lovingly and respectfully cared for by the staff. There will be a funeral mass at 11:00 am February 28, 2020 at Holy Cross Church, 4049 Gordon Head Rd Victoria, BC. Lunch to follow at Pam & Hubert's .

