Born in Bienfait, Saskatchewan, Mom passed away suddenly but peacefully at her home in Victoria, BC surrounded by her family and with her precious Dusty by her side. Predeceased by her husband, Robert (Bob), she leaves behind their children; Chris, Gord (Tina), Greg (Deb), Teresa, Shari (Joe), Rob (Lana) and Cindy (Gord) as well 15 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. In addition to her family, Sylvia's legacy will always be Crystaridge German Shepherds and her dedication and contribution she has made over the past 30+ years to the German Shepherd dog breed and world. Her baby girl, Dusty, is from her last litter and never left her side, right up until the end. We miss you so much Mom but get comfort in knowing you have been reunited with Dad as well as many other family, friends and, of course, all of your 4-legged kids who were waiting for you at the Rainbow Bridge. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 1-4pm at Gord's home, located at 6107 Central Saanich Road.

