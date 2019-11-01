Sylvia Doreen (WOLFE) TURNER (November 25, 1935 - October 26, 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Doreen (WOLFE) TURNER.
Obituary

Sylvia has joined her Lord in Heaven.

Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Asta Wolfe, twin brother Sydney and sister Arley Ruf. She leaves to mourn her brother Brenton (Shirley Ann) and her three children, Gail (Americo), Randy (Anne) and Grant (Mary) and their families. She was a proud grandmother of 6 wonderful grandchildren: Casandra, Jesse, Alexander, Riley, Alycia and Annabella.

A memorial service will be held on November 9 at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 2 pm. A service of interment will be held at her home town of Yorkton, Saskatchewan in spring of 2020.

Please share your condolences at www.McCallGardens.com.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.