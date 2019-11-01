Sylvia has joined her Lord in Heaven.
Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Asta Wolfe, twin brother Sydney and sister Arley Ruf. She leaves to mourn her brother Brenton (Shirley Ann) and her three children, Gail (Americo), Randy (Anne) and Grant (Mary) and their families. She was a proud grandmother of 6 wonderful grandchildren: Casandra, Jesse, Alexander, Riley, Alycia and Annabella.
A memorial service will be held on November 9 at Redeemer Lutheran Church at 2 pm. A service of interment will be held at her home town of Yorkton, Saskatchewan in spring of 2020.
Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019