Constance Sylvia Gowans, known to all as Sylvia, passed away peacefully with her family at her side on January 29th, aged 78 years. She fought a lengthy and courageous battle with Alzheimer's and never lost her positive outlook on life. Pre-deceased by her husband Peter Gowans in 2011, she leaves behind two sons, Mark and David Gowans, daughters-in-law Laurie Gowans and Michelle Hoar, and her two granddaughters, Olivia and Rosemary Gowans Hoar.



Sylvia (known also to her beloved siblings as "Aggie") was born in Liverpool, England in 1940 and was raised by her parents along with her four sisters and brother in the midst of the Second World War.



After attending secretarial college in Brighton she started a career as a secretary at the Liver Building in Liverpool. In 1967, she emigrated to Canada with Peter and two year old Mark, travelling on the Queen Elizabeth ship and taking a train across Canada. Sylvia stayed on the west coast settling first in Vancouver, then Richmond and Penticton before finally ending up on Vancouver Island.



An avid gardener, walker, traveller and devoted mother, wife and Nan, she always had a smile, kind words, joyous laughter and was there to lend an ear. A private service will be held for family and close friends. In lieu of flowers donations are accepted to Mount St. Mary's Hospital (861 Fairfield Road, Victoria, BC V8V 5A9).

