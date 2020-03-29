PEECOCK, Sylvia (Taylor, nee Bechtold) January 16, 1920 – March 18, 2020 Born Irvine, Alberta, Died Duncan, B.C. Predeceased by husbands Francis Taylor and Frank Peecock. Survived by children Harold Taylor, Brenda Johnson, Rhoda Taylor, and step son Murray Peecock, eight grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. Sylvia peacefully passed away in her sleep, in her own bed and with her daughter at her side. A perfect end to a life filled with travel, adventure and interest in everything around her. What we learned from her, will keep her always in our hearts and minds!! Thank you to the residents and staff of Sherwood House in Duncan for providing a neighbourhood of love, laughter and caring. Service to be arranged at a later date. Condolences may be shared at www.hwwallacecbc.com
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020