At the age of 100, Sylvia Shirley Thurlbeck passed away peacefully in her sleep on June 9th 2020 in Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.



Those who knew Shirley, even just a little, have lost a shining light in their lives.



Predeceased by her husband Kenneth Thurlbeck and daughter Dawna, Shirley will be missed everyday by her son Ken, daughter Deborah (Justin) and her many grandchildren Justin Slater, Mercedes Blackheart (Justin), Vienna Thurlbeck, Dia Thurbeck, Keith Petrie (Cheryl), Taylor Crawford (Nicole) and Lorraine Crawford. She was incredibly beloved and doted upon by her entire family. She held a very special place in the hearts of her great grandchildren Sienna, Liam Charlotte, Stella, Declan and Evangeline.



Born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Shirley grew up in the Charleswood area. Both her parents (Anna and Stephen Wasylyna) were entrepreneurs and well known actors playing in various theatres. She was loved and happy in her childhood. Ken and Shirley married in 1940 in Winnipeg. After a brief stay in the Maritimes, where Ken was stationed while in the Navy, Mr. and Mrs. Thurlbeck moved to the Fort Garry neighbourhood of Winnipeg to raise their family. During her lifetime, Shirley worked and volunteered all across Canada, from Halifax to Victoria, making new friends along the way. She was wonderfully social and could be found at different bridge games and playing cards or hosting fun nights with her family and friends. Mr. and Mrs. Thurlbeck moved to Victoria, British Columbia in 1996 to be closer to the ocean and enjoy the annual spring bloom.



This centenarian will always be remembered by her family and friends as feisty, authentic and kind. She didn't mince words and made sure everyone knew how much she loved those around her. She worked very hard at life and made the most of every single day.



She will be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting her. She loved and will forever be very loved.



