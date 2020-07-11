SERAFIN, Sylvia (née Vincent) In loving memory of... Sylvia Serafin (née Vincent) born 9 April 1927, who died peacefully at Mount St. Mary Hospital in Victoria, BC on 3 July 2020. Predeceased by husband John F Serafin (1925-1986) and sons Bruce (1950-2007) and Michael (1952-1982). She will be sadly missed by surviving children Rennie, Laurie, Mark, and Sonya; grandchildren Leon, Aldea, Manuel, Shannon, and Marcel; sisters Annette, Melvina, and Eva; and brothers Romeo and Roger. Sylvia was born into a large family, having 14 siblings. Growing up on a farm, she recounted many happy childhood memories - stories her children and grandchildren loved to hear. Marrying her husband John in 1946, she began an adventurous life that would take her to numerous cities across Canada and the USA. John's career as a chemical engineer meant they would move often. As their family grew, Sylvia embraced homemaking. Her sense of style, design, and elegance was most evident in the beautiful and welcoming homes she created. Interior design would become a lifelong passion. Sylvia also valued her friends. With every move, she developed lifelong friendships quickly, which she sustained throughout her life. The value of letter writing never left her. Most of all though, Sylvia believed in the power of knowledge and education, always encouraging her children to dream large, travel, and expand their lives - a legacy she passed on to her grandchildren. Sylvia lived a full and rich life. She will be remembered by all who loved and knew her for her spirit, generosity, and love of family and friends. The family would like to thank the staff at Mount St. Mary Hospital-especially the care aides-who provided exceptional care to our mother and grandmother. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.mccallgardens.com