EDWARDS, T. Reginald "Reg" December 20, 1927 - April 11, 2020 Reg, age 92, passed away peacefully in Sidney, BC. He is survived by Inez (nee Blue), his beloved wife of 68 years, and his children: Carol Timmers (Ted), Shelley Edwards and Dave Edwards, plus 7 grandchildren Matthew, Thomas, Elizabeth, Daniel, Adam, Emily and Mike, 7 great-grandchildren, sisters-in-law Lorna Arnold and Betty Deacon, close family friend Barb Edwards, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Reg was born and lived in Winnipeg until 1999 when he and Inez moved to Vancouver Island, fulfilling a life-long dream to live on the west coast. Reg was a career civil servant for the Government of Manitoba and served as executive director of Health Services and then Deputy Minister of Health, a position he kept through several political changes. One of Reg's proudest achievements was serving as a founding director of Fred Douglas Place. Continuing his community service, Reg was an active member of the Assiniboine Rotary Club for 15 years. After retirement, Reg and Inez spent many months in the Bahamas where Reg headed up a team of other Winnipeg colleagues in developing a national health care system for the Bahamian government. Reg was a true family man and happiest spending time with the family at home, on car vacations across Canada (particularly to the Rockies and the west coast) and at the family cottage on Falcon Lake. He logged hundreds of hours in the boat teaching people to water-ski, and touring around the lake, and enjoyed the peace and quiet of the family sailboat. All of Reg's children and grandchildren spent quality time with him in the mosquito-infested shrubbery picking wild blueberries. Reg had a quiet calm which made him the preferred story-reader for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Reg was a dedicated singer and spent many years in various church choirs, or harmonizing in the pews, and was a member of the Winnipeg Male Chorus. Reg enjoyed regular golfing until he was 90, although in later years he stopped keeping score. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honour of Reg to the Alzheimer's Society of British Columbia https://alzheimer.ca/en/bc or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered at www.sandsvictoria.ca
Published in Victoria Times Colonist from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020