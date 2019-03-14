Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tara Michelle Harknett Olson. View Sign

OLSON, Tara Michelle Harknett April 20th, 1971 - March 1st, 2019 Tara passed away after a brief illness at Surrey Memorial Hospital, surrounded by family and close friends. Tara was raised in Victoria, BC, the youngest of four sisters. Shortly after graduating from high school she moved to Vancouver to work with youth, before joining the Ministry of Children and Family Development as a social worker. She worked in various capacities with MCFD including intake, the youth team and screening, but will be particularly remembered for the way she connected with and inspired the youth she worked with. A force to be reckoned with, Tara was independent, creative, funny, adventurous and stubborn- she was a loyal friend and loved her family and friends with her whole heart. She leaves behind many beautiful paintings and photographs. Tara loved her many nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and her "Panda". Tara is survived by her father, Vern Olson, sisters Joanne Davidson and Sandi Drummond, extended family and friends. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her. Donations can be made to the Spinal Cord Injury Association of BC, or any charity supporting youth or animals.





