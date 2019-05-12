Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tara Mogentale. View Sign Obituary

With great sadness we announce the passing of Tara, devoted mother of Claire and Lauren, and loving wife to Clive Walker. She leaves to mourn her parents Joe and Joan Mogentale, and brother Troy, as well as many many friends.







Tara was born in Victoria at Royal Jubilee Hospital. She attended Mount Doug high school and a highlight was an exchange to Belgium where she made lifetime friends. She then went on to University of Victoria for her BSc in and graduated UBC faculty of Medicine in 1999. Tara completed her family medicine residency in Victoria at Royal Jubilee Hospital. She was a physician dedicated to lifelong learning and compassionate care of all the patients she met, either at ISHS, or any of the offices at which she worked. She was active in continuing education for physicians through local interdisciplinary meetings and writing educational materials. She built community and friendship through her many connections. Tara took her own advice and lived a healthy life continuing to be an active runner and even completing two half marathons after her serious diagnosis while undergoing chemotherapy. She was generous to a fault, and a devotee of the hand written thank you card.







Tara's greatest joy was her family. She married Clive in 2005 and together they celebrated the births of their two daughters. Tara filled their lives with happy times together on many fun camping trips, travel to Europe and Hawaii, skating, gymnastics, and epic Easter egg hunts in their Garry Oak meadow.







While she was taken from us much too soon, we are ever grateful for her presence in our lives.







Tara's loved ones wish to extend heartfelt thanks to all the staff at BCCA and Victoria Hospice.







In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to BCCA or Victoria Hospice, or charity of your choice.







Celebration of life will be held at Goward House on June 1st from 1 - 4pm.

