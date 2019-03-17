Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tasma L. (Hinch) Lacroix. View Sign

Tasma passed away peacefully, with family by her side on Ash Wednesday. Born in Edmonton, Alberta, raised in Campbell River, Shawnigan Lake and Victoria, BC. She attended St. Margaret's and graduated from Oak Bay High School, moved with her family to Singapore, completed her medical training in Geelong, Australia and lived her single years in Vancouver, BC, nursing at St. Paul's Hospital. While volunteering in the Canadian Army Reserves she met Brigadier General Roger Lucien Lacroix during the 1976 Olympic Games in Montreal.



Tasma raised his three daughters to adulthood along with their new pride and joy baby boy, they moved to Ottawa and after a few cold winters, built their home on the Gonzales Bay waterfront in Victoria, BC. Tasma dedicated her life to the well-being of others, saving lives of strangers and loved ones.



Our dear, loving, vivacious, gregarious, gorgeous, giant-hearted Tasma completed her final international travels knowing she had done it all. She is predeceased by her husband, Roger, mother, Babs and father, Val. She is survived by her son Tasman aka Paul or Taz (Sarah Gustin), step-daughters, Danielle, Christine, Julie and their children, Alex, Taylor, Stefan, Chloe, Christian and Francis, sisters, Victoria Wray and Daru Kawalkowski (Alton Irby) and brother, Brett Hinch (Jane Bradley).



A Celebration of Life will be held in Victoria on the afternoon of April 6th. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either the Council of Canadians or the Dogwood Initiative.

