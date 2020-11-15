1/1
Ted BALDERSON
Twenty-five years is a long time Pops, although in many ways, it feels like just yesterday we had to say goodbye. Not a day goes by where I don't think of you, talk about you, or apply some of the wisdom you passed on to me. You've missed a lot of birthdays, graduations, hockey games, and family dinners, but your presence has always, and will always, be felt. Mom just turned 91, and while she's as tough as she is gentle, I sense that she can't wait to see you again. Your grandkids you never got to meet are amazing - you'd be so proud! Ben, 24, bears a striking resemblance to you. Sarah, 21, is tall, beautiful, and kind, and Julia, 16, is so sweet, and always up for anything!

Thanks for being you Dad. You were the best.

Missing you every day.

Eddie

Published in The Times Colonist from Nov. 15 to Nov. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Victoria Times Colonist

