It is with great sadness, on December 12, 2019 we said goodbye to our husband, dad, gramps and great grandpa, Ted Browett. His memory will live on through his wife Patricia, four daughters Sandy (Rick), Lynne (Vic), Bobbi (Jerry), Penny (Dan), eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Ted lived a life full of adventure, challenges and love. He began supporting his family at the young age of thirteen on a merchant marine ship, The Estavan. He later became a well-respected electrician, ending his career of 46 years at the Royal Jubilee Hospital. There was no job Ted couldn’t do. It did not matter who needed help, Ted was there to get the job done. He had many great hobbies such as fishing, camping and boating. But above all, his family came first, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He will remain in our hearts forever.



At Ted’s request, there will be no service.



Donations can be made to the Mount Newton Centre in Ted’s honor.

